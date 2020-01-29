Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate recently presented its 34th Athena International Award to Heidi Macpherson, president of the College at Brockport.

Zweigle’s owner and CEO Julie Camardo received the sixth Athena Young Professional Award, and Butler/Till Media Services took home the third Athena Organizational Award.

The Athena International Award annually goes to a professional female leader who demonstrates significant achievements in business, community service and the professional advancement of women.

Macpherson is the seventh president of the College at Brockport and the first woman to hold this role. She has 25 years of experience in higher education as an English professor and administrator in the U.S. and England, previously holding the positions of provost, pro vice chancellor and dean.

Macpherson chairs the Rochester Area Colleges Presidents Network, and held positions on national education bodies and volunteer boards in the U.K., Wisconsin and New York. Currently, she co-chairs the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, and is a board member for the Rochester and Monroe County YWCA, Rochester Chamber, Willow Domestic Violence Center, United Way of Greater Rochester, and Roc the Future Convenors Group. She is a member of Rotary International.

The Athena Young Professional Award recognizes emerging leaders ages 30-45 who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession. Recipients contribute time and energy to improve the quality of life of others in the community, and serve as a role model for young women personally and professionally.

Camardo is the fifth-generation owner and CEO of Zweigle’s. She started in the office environment and transitioned to sales while her grandfather and mother were at the company. In 2005, Camardo was named vice president. She took over as president in 2009 and the board of directors named her CEO in 2015.

Under Camardo, Zweigle’s expanded twice and grew in product diversification, sales and employees. The company is guided by core values of quality, caring, accountability and integrity, each representative of the prior generations.

Camardo sits on boards for the MCC Foundation, ESL, Rochester Chamber, Holy Childhood and Special Touch Bakery. She supports the Golisano Children’s Hospital, Susan B. Anthony House, United Way and The Strong, and is a member of the Vistage organization.

The Athena Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or -led business or organization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential, and supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls in the community.

Sue Butler and Tracy Till opened Butler/Till in 1998 with a goal to deliver great results to its clients and instill a corporate culture built to cultivate the advancement of women. Since 2004, the Rochester agency has been a nationally certiﬁed WBENC- and state-certiﬁed women-owned business.

Butler and Till sold the company to their employees in 2014, making it a 100% employee-owned Employee Stock Ownership Plan, giving every employee a greater share and stake in the agency’s collective success.

Butler/Till is home to more than 150 employees, of which 65% are female. It is headquartered in Rochester, with satellite ofﬁces in New York City and San Francisco. The company experienced double-digit revenue increases in each of the past eight years.