Churchville
Alexa Kapitan, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Hamlin
Celestino Mendez, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Scottsville
Chad Combs and Jenna Scott, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Spencerport
Sophie DePalma and Kelly Mohan, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.