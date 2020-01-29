Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Churchville

Alexa Kapitan, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hamlin

Celestino Mendez, of Hamlin, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scottsville

Chad Combs and Jenna Scott, of Scottsville, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Finger Lakes Community College in Hopewell. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Spencerport

Sophie DePalma and Kelly Mohan, of Spencerport, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.