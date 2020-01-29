“The Path to Paradise: Judith Schaechter’s Stained Glass Art” will open on Feb. 16 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester.

This is the first survey exhibition and major scholarly assessment of Schaechter’s 37-year career. Drawing from private and institutional collections, the exhibition includes over 40 of the artist’s stained-glass panels, along with related drawings, sketchbooks and process materials.

Schaechter’s panels offer alternative visions of beauty and radical statements of female experience. The exhibition and its companion publication explore the range of critical registers Schaechter’s work spans, illuminating and contextualizing her contributions to the contemporary canon.

Schaechter will speak about her work from 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. The lecture is free with museum admission. “The Path to Paradise” will be on display through May 24.

