Eastman alumni win Grammy awards

The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Inc. recently recognized Eastman School of Music alumni Bob Ludwig and Sunny Yang at its 62nd Grammy Awards.

Ludwig won the Best Engineered Album, Classical Award for “Riley: The Suns” (Kronos Quartet). He is an 11-time Grammy, two-time Latin Grammy, Les Paul Award and 18-time TEC Award winner. He received his bachelor’s in music education and master’s in trumpet.

Yang was the cellist on “Riley” and joined the Kronos Quartet in 2013. She holds degrees from Eastman and the Royal Northern Conservatory of Music in England, and earned a Master of Music degree from USC’s Thornton School of Music.