The most sublime line from the Trump impeachment trial in the Senate so far was White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s mind-boggling assertion that “President Trump is a man of his word.” That risible stunner was only the beginning. Cipollone followed that by trying to play catch-up with Trump’s 16,000-plus documented lies, claiming that Republicans were shut out of the House depositions (lie), the president was not allowed to participate in the House proceedings (blatant lie) and GOP Congress members were not allowed to question witnesses (outrageous lie).

In addition to these appalling violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct that govern attorney behavior (see below), Cipollone’s lying might also be a violation of 18 U.S. Code §1001, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence for lying to a tribunal. At the very least, he should be hauled before the District of Columbia Bar (where he is admitted to practice law) Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The penalty for such meretricious behavior could be revocation of his law license.

Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, another member of Donald Trump’s legal defense team, has a history of defending less-than-savory individuals accused of heinous crimes — Claus von Bulow, O.J. Simpson, Mike Tyson, Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein — so it’s no surprise that Donald Trump is now a member of his rogues’ gallery.

Dershowitz, for reasons designed to skew reality and the truth, has already announced his trial strategy. He says he will put forth a “constitutional” argument that the framers never had abuse of power in mind when they cobbled together the impeachment language in our great organizing document. In fact, says Dershowitz, they explicitly rejected the idea that a president could be impeached for abuse of power. The best you can say about these distortions of what the framers said and did is that Dershowitz has made a serious misrepresentation.

Dershowitz went on to say that a president can only be impeached if he committed a crime. Abuse of power by itself, he claims, does not meet the impeachment threshold.

Say what!? Every attorney, constitutional scholar, first-year law student must have done a double-take when they heard that. Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay, the authors of “The Federalist Papers,” must be spinning so fast in their graves at this monumental misinterpretation that they could substitute for windmills and solve all our energy problems.

Dershowitz is way off base. First of all, the Constitutional Convention debate records make it clear that abuse of presidential power is precisely what the framers had in mind when they crafted the impeachment language. In fact, the example they cited was a president trying to rig a pending election by involving a foreign power. Second, when the Constitution was drafted, there were no crimes on the books. Those came much later when the first Congress under the new government got around to specifying criminal conduct.

As they tell you on Day One in law school, when the facts are not in your favor, argue the law. But that is not really what Dershowitz is doing with his bogus contention. He of course knows better. This is nothing but an attempt to scam the public, a public that cannot be expected to, and will not, dive into the Constitutional Convention debates or “The Federalist Papers.” His sole objective is to muddy the Senate trial debate, confuse the issue and provide cover for acquitting the most corrupt president in our history.

Interestingly, his thesis has changed 180 degrees in the 21 years since he opined on the Clinton impeachment to Larry King: at that time he said that impeachment "certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty. You don't need a technical crime."

The only thing that has changed is that Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about sex. Donald Trump was impeached for trying to use the power of his office for his personal political benefit.

Before proceeding down the contemptible path he apparently intends to travel, Dershowitz (it’s too late for Cipollone) might want to examine the following rules contained in the American Bar Association’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct.

Rule 3.1: A lawyer shall not bring or defend a proceeding, or assert or controvert an issue therein, unless there is a basis in law and fact for doing so that is not frivolous …

Rule 3.3: (a) A lawyer shall not knowingly: (1) make a false statement of fact or law to a tribunal.

Rule 8.4: It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to: … (c) engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation;

Dershowitz’s blatant legal scam must be called out by everyone with integrity — House impeachment trial managers, those rare Republican senators who still have a memory of a spine, constitutional scholars and, above all, the American bar. Attorneys who play these kinds of games do not deserve to retain their law licenses.

All those involved in this very serious proceeding must be held to the highest possible standard of integrity.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.