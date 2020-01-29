Guests ages 21 and older can enjoy a night at the Seneca Park Zoo with music, experiences with ambassador animals, and food and drinks during ZooBrrrew and Dinner, Too! on Feb. 7-8.

Tickets include a Louisiana-style dinner with honey hot chicken, jambalaya, cornbread waffles and s’mores. Live music will be provided by Johnny Bauer on Feb. 7 and the Blonde Over Blue Band on Feb. 8. Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase.

A portion of sales will go to polar bear conversation. Admission is $40 and includes a summer ZooBrew ticket. The event starts at 5 p.m.; guests must arrive by 7 p.m. and can stay on the grounds until 8:30 p.m. Visit senecaparkzoo.org for information.