Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Victoria Allocco, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Edinboro University in Pennsylvania.

Madison Chapin, of Victor, received a Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Sports Scholarship, which annually recognizes academically deserving student-athletes from western New York and southern Ontario. Chapin, a biology major, swims for Canisius College in Buffalo.

Erin Cypher, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.4-3.59 GPA. Cypher majors in communications studies.

Gillian Ebeling, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. The dean’s list is determined by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Natalie Grabowski, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list with high honors at the University of New Hampshire. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 3.65-3.84 average. Grabowski majors in occupational therapy.

Kyra Grooms, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University in South Carolina. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA. Grooms majors in nursing.

Gabriel Lind and Tara Powell, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston and are members of the University Honors program. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career.

Rebecca Marciano, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Peter Rydzynski, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Northeastern University in Boston. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 quality point average and carry no single grade lower than a C-minus during the course of their college career. Rydzynski majors in computer engineering/computer science.

Sarina Simpson, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Luke Vanni, of Victor, graduated in December 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.