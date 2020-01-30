“I wanna get my money’s worth.” In describing a free market economy, capitalism if you will, these few words distill the essence of the beast. A consumer, whether purchasing toilet paper or car insurance, seeks a seller who will provide a product that is worth the money. On the other side, sellers of goods and services compete to fulfill the consumers’ desire to get their money’s worth.

Most Americans find an important element of freedom and choice in free market transactions. And thus, they sometimes have difficulty reconciling this with engulfing tax structures that operate quite differently.

The Inquiring Taxpayer has often questioned the use of local property taxes to fund schools and municipalities. In these tax transactions, getting one’s money’s worth loses meaning. A childless couple may receive a $5,000 school tax bill while a family with four children in the public school system may receive no tax bill. Throughout a community, citizens pay school taxes whose widely differing amounts bear no relationship to any goods or services received. Municipal taxes work much the same.

An added twist, very much apparent to Canandaiguans, is that some people get favored treatment on their tax bills for the simple reason that an unelected body of individuals decides that they should. Imagine Wegmans discounting Colgate toothpaste for just a few handpicked customers!

In 1913, Congress passed the 16th Amendment, implementing the progressive income tax. From then on, it was the law of the land to tax people at different rates according to their income levels. There was no pretense that those paying higher rates were receiving more goods and services than those paying lower rates. The system has fathered a huge family of loopholes and cheaters. Few people feel guilty about beating the IRS out of several bucks … or several million.

Currently, the federal tax brackets range from 10% to 37%. As you earn more, you are rewarded by moving into a higher tax bracket. Kind of like improving your house and being rewarded with increased property tax bills. Some would like to see even higher tax rates for wealthier people. Of course, this does not spring from free market principles. Imagine if your grocery bill were tied to your annual income rather than to your shopping choices!

The idea that the wealthy should pay “their fair share,” meaning that their tax rates should be much higher than they currently are, seems to be gaining traction among some political factions.

This brings the Inquiring Taxpayer to a headline of Jan. 15. You may have seen it: “NY gets worst return on federal taxes.” In the last fiscal year, New York paid $26.6 billion more to the federal government than it got back. That this should shock and anger Gov. Cuomo, who considers himself progressive, is a bit surprising when you come to think about it.

Along with mega-rich financial institutions and corporations, New York is home to many of those rich people who need to pay “their fair share.” Whether or not they are currently fulfilling that sacred duty, they most certainly are sending a lot of money to Washington. Washington is not returning all of it. Not to their home state and certainly not to them.

There appears to be a scarcity of hedge fund managers in Mississippi. Thus the “fair share” that Mississippi sends to Washington is a lot less per capita than what New York sends. What’s more, per person, Mississippians receive more federal spending than do New Yorkers. Nothing shocking in that. As noted, taxes have no relationship to getting what one pays for.

New York’s progressive governor should be proud of the $26.6 billion imbalance. Filthy rich New Yorkers are paying their fair share, or something close to it, in order to lend a hand to poor Mississippians. Such generosity is a credit to this great state and, of course, to him.

Let’s be clear, the federal government is not being particularly stingy in giving back to New York. The most recent numbers (2017) from the Rockefeller Institute of Government indicate that federal payments to New York for Social Security and Medicare on a per capita basis are at about the national average. Per capita payments for Medicaid and other social programs are nearly 50% higher.

In essence, the largest driver of the $26.6 billion imbalance is the fact that there is a lot of wealth concentrated in New York albeit in a small percentage of wallets. The federal tax system takes a sizable chunk of that wealth, not enough according to some. One nice thing is that the people who fork over those billions do not face the stress of deciding how best to spend them. In that sense, taxpayers should be thankful.

As long as the governor and local industrial development agencies see fit to juggle the tax system to the financial benefit of movie studios and lakeside developers, I don’t see that the $26.6 billion imbalance stands as some notable injustice in an otherwise fair and logical tax landscape. Rather, it fits right in.

You see, with some of your dollars you are free to seek your money’s worth. Many of your dollars are taken by school systems, various levels of government and a spiraling network of unelected administrative agencies. Do you get your money’s worth for those dollars? Gov. Cuomo might agree that that is the $26.6 billion question.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent contributor to the Daily Messenger.