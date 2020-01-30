OFC Creations and Judith Ranaletta will present the Broadway classic “Man of La Mancha” on March 4-8 at the Century Club of Rochester, 566 East Ave.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century work “Don Quixote,” “Man of La Mancha,” is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history.

Cervantes is in prison awaiting trial. He and his fellow prisoners perform a play-within-a-play, telling the story of the elderly Alonso Quijano, who renames himself Don Quixote and goes on a quest to right all wrongs in the world. Featuring classic numbers “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him” and “Little Bird,” the story transforms the prisoners and touches the audience.

“Man of La Mancha” will be staged throughout several rooms of the Rochester Century Club as an interactive experience. Audience members will become part of the show as they move through the mansion while understanding the show from a new perspective.

The production stars New York City-based actress Kaitlyn Baldwin, alongside Zondra Accorso, Desiree Alexander, Alex Antonetti, Orlando Boxx, John Cabott, Tammi Colombo, Jim Corbett, Pam Ernst, Aaron Grippo, Nate Harris, Jeannie Hines-Clinton, Josiah Lloyd, Barbara Martorana, Paul Olcott, Grace Rundberg, Nick Samper, Don Sheffrin and Gianna Trimboli.

“Man of La Mancha” is directed and co-produced by Ranaletta, former artistic and vocal director for Greece Athena High School. She is director and founder of the ROC City Singers, and the arts program director for the Century Club.

Tickets cost $35, with VIP tickets available for $50. Call (585) 667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.