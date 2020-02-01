Antique Wireless Museum provides Titanic set for filming of “Unsinkable”

EAST BLOOMFIELD — Cameras rolled at a local radio museum as filmmakers recreated the horrifying moments of April 14, 1912, when the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and quickly succumbed to its damage.

But why travel to East Bloomfield to depict a catastrophic disaster at sea?

Because the town’s Antique Wireless Museum and its historically accurate likeness of the Titanic’s radio room offered the perfect setting for makers of the upcoming independent motion picture “Unsinkable” to shoot radio scenes authentically.

“James Cameron made the big $200 million depiction of the sinking of Titanic, which is about as grand a film as you could get,” said PMI Films’ “Unsinkable” producer, Brian Hartman. “Our film is far more about the aftermath and the effect on humanity and politics, the drama that unfolds and the effect it had on everyday life. It’s a very different film.”

The Titanic disaster was “far more than a great tragedy,” said Hartman.

“Safety and travel changed, everything changed,” he said. “To this day, every time we get on an airplane or a boat or anything in between, we owe our safety to the Titanic tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard was formed, governments working together, corporate responsibility in general — we still all use the Titanic as our reference point. It was kind of a pinnacle moment in society.”

“Unsinkable,” set for release in fall 2020, traces the heart-wrenching loss, rushed inquiry, political interference, criminal negligence and lengthy litigation that followed. And with a cast of 2,500 actors and extras, a crew of 100 and another 100 involved in post-production, the film promises to be an epic retelling of the tragedy and its global impact.

Because space was limited in the Antique Wireless Museum’s cubicle-size Titanic radio room, only essential cast and crew members were on set in mid-January, including Hartman and his son, the film’s director, Cory Hartman.

“It’s a passion piece,” said Hartman. “We’ve been producing (films) for about 25 years, but this is something my son and I put together. We wrote the screenplay together, he’s directing and I’m producing.”

The two spent a year and a half crafting the script while a team of researchers provided a foundation of historical accuracy.

“As we were creating the drama, we wanted to make sure we were telling the truth,” said Hartman.

What’s it like to collaborate on such a large scale project with your son?

“It’s nothing short of a dream,” said Hartman. “He’s immensely talented. He grew up on the studio lots in Los Angeles. If you can’t find the right director, you just make your own.”

To date, filming locations have included New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and now East Bloomfield, he said.

Starring in the film are Cotter Smith, who’s known for roles in “Madam Secretary,” “NCIS,” “Law and Order,” “House of Cards” and “Blindspot,” and Karen Allen of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” and “Scrooged.”

Hartman said the Antique Wireless Museum setting and the staff’s expertise in use of Morse Code were essential to the film’s accuracy.

“While the average viewer might not know exactly what they’re typing at this moment, we want to also play to the people who do know,” he said.

“We rely on the cooperation of these great people and to be welcomed into this museum has been such a huge blessing for us,” he said. “They know radios the way we know film.”

Antique Wireless Association Director Robert Hobday hosted the film cast and crew and provided expert instruction on tapping out distress signals via Morse Code.

“We’re probably the best kept secret in the Finger Lakes,” said Hobday of the Museum, in between takes. “We do have a world-class collection that spans the breadth of 200 years of communications history from wire telegraph to wireless text.”

Founded in 1952, the internationally acclaimed Antique Wireless Association and its members have collected some 90,000 cubic feet of historical artifacts which are stored on the AWA’s five-acre East Bloomfield campus. The AWA’s 7,000-square-foot public museum on Route 5 and 20 houses 25 to 30 percent of that collection, Hobday said.

Among the pieces are the world’s first cell phone and transistor radio, Samual Morse’s personal notebook,

The Voice of America radio station control room, a recreation of the Titanic radio room, a 1920s-era supply store, a Western Union office and examples of antique telegraphs, phonographs, radios, televisions, telephones, answering machines and cellphones.

An organization that’s 100 percent volunteer powered, AWA’s role going forward has shifted from artifact collection to education, said Hobday.

“We’ve graduated about 80 kids from our STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) classes,” he said of AWA’s six-session series that teaches everything from beginning electronics through photon communicators. “We’re also going into Bloomfield Central School to give a presentation about waves, and then the kids will come here to build a code practice oscillator kit which they can take home.”

Hobday said he hopes the museum will outlive the people who have donated its artifacts.

“We hope it will be a way of educating the next generation,” he said.

The Antique Wireless Museum is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information about AWA, visit http://www.antiquewireless.org/, https://www.facebook.com/antiquewirelessmuseum or leave a message at 585-257-5119. For more information about “Unsinkable” and PMI Films, visit https://pmi.tv/films/.