A roundup of information from throughout the region

CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will offer a free lawn care workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Canandaigua Public Works Department, 205 Saltonstall St.

“Healthy Lawns, Healthy Lake: A Workshop for Landowners” will include presentations by Frank Rossi, associate professor at Cornell University in the School of Integrative Plant Science, and Russ Welser, senior resource educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County. Attendees will learn practical strategies to reduce the amount of pesticides and fertilizers they need while maintaining a high-quality lawn.

Call 585-394-5030 or visit info@canandaigualakeassoc.org for information.

ROCHESTER

Deputy injured in 'move over' crash

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries after his patrol car was rear-ended.

Deputies said the incident happened just after 7:15 p.m. Friday on Route I-490 eastbound near the I-390 interchange.

The deputy was sitting in his patrol car, with the emergency lights on, when it was struck by a sedan, according to investigators.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released.

The 20-year-old driver was ticketed for failure to “move over” for a parked emergency vehicle while its lights were displayed, deputies said.

SYRACUSE

Grants available for NY historic markers

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation will officially open the next grant round of its New York State Historic Marker Grant Program on Monday.

The program commemorates historic people, places, things or events in New York state within the time frame of 1740 to 1920. Grants cover the entire cost of a marker, pole and shipping.

This grant round includes Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates counties.

The NYS Historic Marker Grant Program is open to local, state and federal government entities, nonprofit academic institutions and 501(c)(3) organizations in New York. Often, municipal historians or local historical organizations (or related nonprofits) will apply for a marker on behalf of a property owner.

Those interested in applying for a marker grant should submit an online Letter of Intent to verify primary sources by Monday, March 2. Primary source documentation is necessary to support the text on a marker. The final application deadline is Monday, April 6.

To apply for a grant or review application guidelines, visit https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/nys-historic-markers/.

CLIFTON SPRINGS

Local art exhibit runs through mid-February

A variety of artworks by local artists will continue to run at the Main Street Arts Gallery until Feb. 14.

Dubbed "Sprawling Visions," the exhibit features works by 26 artists. Visitors will be able to see everything from paintings and drawings, to sculpture and photographic works at the gallery.

The exhibit was created after looking through 246 submissions over a three-year period after the gallery at 20 West Main St. put out an open call to artists from the region.

There is no overriding theme, although artwork is organized by similar colors, moods and textures.

The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.