Achievements

David Hetherington and Lona Gataldo, of Geneva; Emma MacDowell, of Rushville; and John Broyles, of Victor, recently participated in the annual Term II Student Art Show at Elmira College.

Sydney Lautenslager, of Victor, is studying abroad in Paris for the spring 2020 semester at Siena College.

Dean's list

Ethan Ball, of South Bristol, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Ball is a freshman business major.

Thomas Berley, of Canandaigua, and Mary Bei Prince, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton. To be eligible, students must complete at least four graded credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Margaret Callahan, of Victor, received dean’s list status for fall 2019 at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 hours and earn a minimum 3.6 scholastic average.

Alana James and Brenda Kraft, of Bloomfield, were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Genesee Community College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 quality point index.

Amy Jennings, of Canandaigua, and Sarah Urban, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Jordan Johnstone, of Canandaigua, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5-3.6999 academic GPA.

Benjamin McMath, Nicholas Scammell and Kyle Vandewater, of Canandaigua; Hunter DeJorge and Michael Deckert, of Clifton Springs; Aiden Benway and Carolyn Camp, of Farmington; Lydia Barber, of Ionia; Nicholas Green, Lukas Perry, Kathryn Swank and Stuart Yates, of Naples; David Sweet, of Palmyra; Collyn Algier, of Port Gibson; Mollie Biehl, of Shortsville; and Sara Centola and Laura Ferris, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Alfred State College. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Barber, Green, Perry, Swank and Yates earned a 4.0 GPA.

Khadija Moorer, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Cazenovia College. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Scott Richardson, of Canandaigua, and Nicolette Nault, of Geneva, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To be eligible, students must carry at least 12 hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Noah Van Stralen, of Bloomfield; Matthew Langkamp, of Hemlock; and Gillian Ebeling, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. The dean’s list is determined by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Matthew Worley, of Ionia, and Lydia Bennet, of Victor, were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville.