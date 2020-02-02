Liquid and needle-based medications will be accepted at a drug drop-off event in April.

Liquid and needle-based medications will be accepted at a drug drop-off event on Saturday, April 25, at the Canandaigua Wegmans. Needles should be brought in a hard plastic container, like a laundry detergent bottle, for the safety of volunteers.

Residents may bring any outdated, unwanted and unusable medications to the event that will be in a drive-up area of the Wegmans parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As always, pill-based medication can be disposed of at any of the permanent drop box locations throughout the county. Visit http://bit.ly/2RRtqmf

Proper disposal of medication helps prevent addiction, accidental poisoning and protects the water supply. The drop-off events are co-sponsored by the Ontario County Sheriff ’s Office, Wegmans, Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Partnership for Ontario County and UR Medicine Thompson Health.