The 2016 movie “Hacksaw Ridge” tells the story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism as an unarmed medic during the 1945 battle that defeated the Japanese on Okinawa. Doss rescued at least 75 fellow soldiers on Hacksaw Ridge (Doss’ Medal of Honor citation is accessible on the internet).

“Hacksaw Ridge” continues to be shown frequently on the History Channel, A&E and other cable channels. Thanks to this mesmerizing movie, a forgotten hero has been brought back to life. Of all the movies ever made about courage, heroism and selflessness, few have captured our hearts more than Doss’ story as depicted in “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Doss’ bravery is vividly portrayed and reveals how the human spirit is strengthened by adversity; how Doss was as devoted to his Seventh-day Adventist faith and vegetarianism as he was to his fellow soldiers; and how Doss practiced modesty, honesty and humility in the way he lived his life. The movie’s battle depictions are powerful reminders of the brutal nature of war. Nevertheless, I believe Doss, who died at age 87 in 2006, would not appreciate this movie because much of it is inaccurate.

To cite a few examples: William Thomas Doss, Desmond’s father, was not the violent drunk who brutalized Desmond’s mother that the movie portrayed. According to “The Unlikeliest Hero” by Booton Herndon, a book that has been out of print for 53 years but was republished in 2016 as “Redemption at Hacksaw Ridge,” the elder Doss “smoked and, on occasion, drank. He approved of his wife’s religion and found much merit in it.” He quit drinking and smoking, and became a devout Adventist and Sabbath keeper while Desmond was still a youngster.

The elder Doss did not, as set forth in the movie, obtain a letter of exoneration from an Army general to present to the presiding officer when Desmond was court-martialed for refusing an order to bear arms. In fact, Desmond Doss was never court-martialed. Nor did the U.S. Army keep Doss from attending his own wedding. Doss and his sweetheart, Dorothy Schulte, were married before Doss was inducted into active military service.

Dorothy, like Desmond a devout Adventist, met Desmond in church. She did not become a registered nurse until after the war. The movie version of how Desmond met Dorothy at the hospital where she was a nurse is untrue.

Because he refused to carry or even touch a weapon, during basic training some of the other soldiers verbally harassed Doss and threw their shoes at him while he was praying. But the movie exaggerated the extent of this abuse. The platoon sergeant did not, as depicted in the movie, penalize all the soldiers in the barracks because Doss wouldn’t handle a weapon. Nor was Doss beaten up by other soldiers. With the help of an Army chaplain, Doss was moved from a rifle company to the medics, where he quickly learned to make splints for broken limbs, administer blood plasma on the battlefield, inject morphine for pain control, disinfect and dress wounds, and master other skills needed by a combat medic.

When a badly wounded Doss learned he would be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, he remembered how he was harassed after his induction. Now, some of the same officers and men he served with in training who had initially made his life miserable but whose lives he saved in battle had recommended him to receive America’s highest decoration for outstanding gallantry.

However, Doss did not think about Smitty, the soldier in the movie who during basic training snatched Doss’ Bible from him, called Doss a coward and otherwise taunted him, but who, during battle, saved Doss’ life, volunteered to accompany Doss on a dangerous rescue mission on top of Hacksaw Ridge and succumbed to battle wounds despite Doss’ best efforts to keep him alive. “Smitty” was actually a fictional character created by the movie’s producers.

On the other hand, the movie omitted much of Doss’ military service whereby Doss performed his duties heroically during combat on other Pacific islands prior to the battle on Okinawa. Just before the assault on Hacksaw Ridge, the movie depicted Doss as an outcast when, in fact, he was by then highly respected by his fellow soldiers. Prior to the assault on Hacksaw Ridge, Doss was one of the soldiers who volunteered for the extremely dangerous task of installing the nets used to climb up the ridge.

The movie portrayed fellow medic Herbert Schechter introducing himself to Doss on Okinawa. In the movie, Schechter — much to Doss’ sorrow — bled to death from wounds sustained on Hacksaw Ridge. In actuality, Doss and Schechter initially became friends during the campaign on Guam. Schechter was killed later while he, Doss and other medics were evacuating casualties across the Ormoc river on Leyte in the Philippines. All of this was before the landing on Okinawa and the battle for Hacksaw Ridge.

It was unnecessary to mix a lot of fiction with the truth in order for “Hacksaw Ridge” to receive the accolades that it did receive. Doss’ actual life and all the events and people in his remarkable life provide a story that good movies are made of — without any need to falsify, embellish or misrepresent Doss or the events and people in his life. Unfortunately, Hollywood does this all too often. The directors and producers of movies about real people and real events should always strive to adhere to “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth” while creating movies.

Joel Freedman, of Canandaigua, is a frequent Messenger Post contributor.