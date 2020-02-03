A popular Mexican restaurant will open a second location in Victor

VICTOR — Chef Joe Zolnierowski, a native of Tucson, Arizona, brought a taste of his hometown to Rochester's Neighborhood of the Arts when he opened Old Pueblo Grill on Russell Street in 2018. It was an immediate hit. The fast-casual eatery is in the same building as Nosh, the popular restaurant where Zolnierowski is also chef and co-owner.

Now, Zolnierowski is at work on a second location for Old Pueblo Grill, in the HighPoint development off Route 96 in Victor. The second location will have a similar menu and a colorful, casual vibe complete with dramatic artwork. But there will be some key changes.

Whereas Russell Street is a cozy spot with 45 seats, the Victor location will be roughly twice as large. It will seat 75, and will also have an area for outdoor dining. And while the original location does not serve alcohol, the Victor location will have a full bar.

"I'm super excited about that area," Zolnierowski said. He believes his establishment will be a good fit with the New York Beer Project and Farmhouse Brewery nearby.

The majority of the fare at Old Pueblo Grill is Mexican in origin, including burritos, tacos, nachos, a quesadilla, elotes, tortas and house-made horchata. There are also Arizona specialties like a Tucson dog and a Navajo taco based on Indian fry bread.

But the menu also represents Zolnierowski's range of culinary influences. His father is Polish and his mother is Korean, and growing up he enjoyed the food of immigrants from countries like Cambodia and Laos.

As a result, you'll find a couple of Korean-inspired dishes, including the Seoul Man burrito, which is filled with bulgogi beef or chicken, lettuce, kimchi, pickles, gochujang, rice, crema and scallions. A similar taco is served without the rice.

The Victor location is targeted for May; as with any new construction, the date could slip. Until then, you can get your fix at the original location of Old Pueblo Grill at 55 Russell St.