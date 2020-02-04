The Landmark Society of Western New York is hosting the 2020 NY Statewide Preservation Conference in Syracuse for the first time on March 26-28.

Conference attendees will have three days of exploration, conversation and education. The Marriott Syracuse Downtown — vacant since 2004 and reopened in 2016 using historic tax credits — will be home base. From there, the group will explore preservation efforts throughout downtown Syracuse and its environs.

Sessions will cover everything from neighborhood advocacy and small town revitalization to complex tax credit rehab projects and place-based event planning.

The conference will continue to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in the preservation movement, building on the concepts and conversations started at last year’s event. More than 350 experts, grassroots community advocates and new voices in the preservation movement from across the state will come together to share successes, challenges and new strategies.

“This conference continues to be an opportunity to learn, network, become inspired and have fun,” said Caitlin Meives, Landmark Society preservation planner.

A pre-conference workshop, “Preserving Value Through Incremental Development,” will be run by the Incremental Development Alliance. During this seminar, participants will get an overview of what incremental development is — the approach, the practice and its application to common building types and neighborhoods in the state.

Keynote speaker Lauren Hood, founding director of Live6 Alliance, helped launch a nonprofit planning and development organization to enhance quality of life and economic opportunity in northwest Detroit. As manager of economic development for the city of Highland Park, she directed the allocation of CDBG funds, housing rehab projects, demolition efforts and business attraction activities.

As director of community engagement for Loveland Technologies, Hood built relationships with social investors, real estate professionals and municipal governments to increase transparency, accountability and access to information for property ownership.

Hood serves on the city of Detroit Planning Commission, and as an adviser to Detroit Sound Conservancy and Urban Consulate. She previously served as a mayoral appointee of the Detroit Historic District Commission and board member for Preservation Detroit.

Through her consultancy Deep Dive Detroit, Hood conducts workshops and designs curricula on community engagement, equitable development and racial justice for civic, philanthropic and institutional clients. Her topic will be “Decolonizing Development: A Restorative Approach to the Practice of City Change.”

Visit landmarksociety.org/conference to register. Discounted rates are available through March 3. Preservation advocates, community/neighborhood leaders, nonprofit staff and others interested in applying for diversity scholarships can visit the website for information.