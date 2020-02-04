The Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is partnering with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and Canandaigua Wegmans, 345 Eastern Blvd., to host a spring medication drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25.

Area residents can drop off outdated, unwanted and unusable medications. Liquid and needle-based medication will be accepted; place all needles in hard plastic containers, like a laundry detergent bottle, for the safety of all volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities are available. Pill-based medication can be taken to permanent dropbox locations throughout the county at any time. Visit substanceabusepreventioncoalitionofontariocounty.com for information.