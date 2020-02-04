St. Patrick’s Preschool, 115 Maple Ave., Victor, will provide information on its programs for 2020-21 during open houses on March 8 for children who will be 3, 4 or 5 years old by Dec. 1.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd Open House will run from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the Preschool Open House from 2 to 4 p.m.

Preschool classes for 3-year-olds will run on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, or Tuesdays and Thursdays; classes for 4- and 5-year-olds are on Mondays-Fridays. All run from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Call 585-924-2800, email stpatricksprek@dor.org or visit stpatricksvictor.org for information.