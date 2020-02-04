UPDATE: NYSP say they are investigating after a woman was found in a ditch along State Route 104 in Sodus. Police have identified the woman as Annie L. Gilley, 64, of Sodus. Her body was found near Redman Road.

The New York State Police say they are investigating after a dead woman was found in a ditch along State Route 104 in Sodus.

Police have identified the woman as Annie L. Gilley, 64, of Sodus. She was found near Redman Road.

“It’s just terrible. It’s terrible,” said Theresa McMinn, who said knew the victim as Leela. “I knew her parents and I worked with her sister and her nieces.”

Police say a passing driver saw what appeared to be a body in the ditch just before 3 p.m. and reported it.

"Our responding patrols found what we believe is a body located adjacent to the road in the ditch," Trooper David Stebbins said. "Currently we have members of our BCI [Bureau of Criminal Investigation] here on scene conducting an investigation. We also have members of our ID unit here processing the scene."

McMinn recalled frequently seeing "Leela” around the neighborhood.

“Oh, she walks all the time,” McMinn said. “She used to walk up and down this road.”

Relatives who did not wish to be interviewed said that Gilley hadn’t been seen in about a week but that they had hoped she would return home on her own.

Police say they are unsure how long the body has been in the ditch.

Investigators are speaking with businesses and residents in the area.

"We interview the neighbors, we interview passersby, we see if there's any video, we collect any physical evidence we can at the scene," Trooper Stebbins said. "In a case like this, an autopsy will be performed and hopefully that will give us any answers that we might need."