ESL Federal Credit Union recently appointed Erin Tolefree, chief operating officer for Baldwin Richardson Foods, to its board of directors.

Tolefree joined Baldwin Richardson in 2001, and served in numerous senior management positions before taking her current role in 2019. She oversees the finance, operations, human resources, sales, marketing, quality, innovation, research and supply chain teams.

Tolefree recently chaired the board for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester and is a board member for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Women’s Council. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and minor in Spanish from Spelman College in Atlanta.

With Tolefree’s appointment, the ESL board is comprised of 11 directors.