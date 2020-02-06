CANANDAIGUA — Citing a bombshell revelation from a Washington, D.C., hot dog vendor, the New York Times has reported that President Donald Trump attempted to rig Super Bowl LIV.

According to the Times article, an anonymous hot dog vendor on Constitution Avenue heard from his second cousin, who has a friend that works in the White House kitchen, that first lady Melania Trump mentioned a name that sounded like “sandwich” to the White House chef three days prior to the Super Bowl. Bill Vinovich, of course, refereed the game.

Times researchers have discovered that Mr. Vinovich’s great-grandfather visited czarist Russia during the reign of Alexander II.

House Permanent Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff said that, with this newest revelation, impeachment is back on the table.

“The collusion between the president and Vladimir Putin to affect the outcome of the Super Bowl couldn’t be clearer,” Schiff said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the news, if true, raises grave concerns about the president’s fitness for the highest office in the land.

“By his actions, the president has not only tainted the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl, but he has threatened the integrity of any future Super Bowls that may occur during his reign,” Schumer said.

In an angry tweet, President Trump shot back that Melania’s conversation with the White House chef was perfect. The president later claimed that the Eighth Article of the Constitution would allow him to intervene in the Super Bowl if that were in the national interest. When reminded that the Constitution contains only seven articles, the president retorted: “The Democrats have been lying about that since my first day in office. It’s a disgrace.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose 12th Congressional District lies within the city of San Francisco, told reporters that her suspicions were aroused at the coin toss of Sunday’s game: “It seemed clear to me that the referee wanted the Chiefs to win the toss. I could see the disappointment on his face when the coin came up tails.” The San Francisco captains had called tails.

A post-game Gallup poll indicates that 50% of Americans think that the president should be removed from office immediately. Among 49er bettors, the split is 99% to 1%. Chiefs bettors support the president by the same margin.

Don Lemon, of CNN, says that the Gallup results indicate the ignorance of people in the so-called American heartland: “It is sad that people who support the monarchy of Donald Trump would elevate winning a wager above the interests of the country. The very fact that Trump’s minions cling to their gambling addiction indicates how pathetic they are.”

Waving a conspicuously empty hot dog roll on the steps of the Capitol, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said that history would judge Republican representatives and senators harshly for their shameful attempt to cover up the president’s crimes. Asked about the empty roll, Nadler alleged that Trump had orchestrated the theft of his hot dog earlier in the day. One reporter noted that Nadler had a streak of ketchup on his tie.

In addressing reporters Monday evening, U.S. Rep. Schiff, D-C.A., seemed puzzled by a question regarding Patrick Mahomes. Regaining his solemnity, Schiff said, “With the fate of our republic hanging in the balance, it behooves Mr. Mahomes and all members of the White House kitchen staff to tell what they know about this scandalous misdeed.”

Fox News has released a video of what appears to be an elderly woman placing an armlock on a hot dog vendor in the vicinity of the Capitol building. The woman is wearing a 49ers football jersey. Fox’s forensic specialists speculate that the name on the back of the jersey may well be “Pelosi.”

In other news, the Center For Disease Control has announced that five more cases of the deadly coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S.

Joe Nacca of Canandaigua is a frequent contributor to the Daily Messenger.