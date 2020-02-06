Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and KPMG LLP issued a call for entries and sponsors for the 34th annual Rochester Chamber Top 100 program. The awards honor the region’s fastest-growing privately owned companies.

Companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years.

Entries must be submitted by June 26. Rochester Chamber members and nonmembers are eligible for the program. Visit greaterrochesterchamber.com for a nomination form.

Companies can sponsor the reception and awards dinner on Nov. 5 at the Floreano Convention Center. Call (585) 256-4612 or email susan.george@greaterrochesterchamber.com for information.