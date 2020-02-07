State lawmakers recently passed Brianna’s Law, which requires all motorized boat operators to have a safe boating education certificate.

The bill is named for Brianna Lieneck, an 11-year-old who died when a boat crashed into her family’s cruiser near Long Island in 2005.

Brianna’s Law requires anyone operating a motorboat or jet ski in New York to complete an eight-hour boating safety course. There is a five-year phase-in to allow operators time to comply with the requirement. Failure to comply could result in fines up to $250.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary course is offered in Canandaigua on the third Saturdays of the month through December 2024. Visit abs47.org or cgaux.org/boatinged for information.