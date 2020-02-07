Angela Sims to Speak at Mount Rise United Church of Christ

Angela Sims, the first female president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School, will speak at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Mount Rise United Church of Christ, 2 Mount Rise Fairport Sims is speaking as a part of Black History Month. She has authored or co-authored numerous books on racism including the legacy of lynchings in the U.S. Sims has received an array of grants and fellowships. She has been recognized by the national press, including theological and sectarian publications such as the Dallas Morning News and the New York Times. Call (585)-223-2433 or email office@mtriseucc.org for more information.