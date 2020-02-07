Some 225,000 new jobs were created in January of this year, according to a release by the Bureau of Labor statistics issued Friday. With a 3.6 percent increase in employment nationally, along with U.S. jobless claims falling by 15,000 to 202,000, the U.S. Small Business Administration released a statement praising the figures.

"Today's jobs report is welcome news for America's 30 million small businesses," according to Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration in a statement. "Today's news is affirmation that the President's policies are benefiting small businesses and helping more Americans climb the economic ladder."

Yet while the figures appeared to paint a rosy picture, Ontario County economic developer Michael Manikowski urged caution on reading too much into these numbers, as it often doesn’t provide a full picture.

Calling the rate of unemployment “deceiving” as a metric, Manikowski instead spoke of how the growth of unemployed individuals is the more significant figure, with prior reports showing positive growth for the region.

“In general, trends have been positive for the county,” said Manikowski. Given his position, which encompasses the county’s Office of Economic Development, the Industrial Development Agency and the Economic Development Corporation, Manikowski has helped manage the annual report by the county, charting the ups and downs of region, which can include unemployment figures.

The news from the Bureau of Labor Statistics follows another report issued by the BLS earlier this week, highlighting a decrease in the national unemployment rate from last year.

In a release issued by the bureau Wednesday, 266 of the 389 metropolitan areas reported a lower unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in December of 2019, down from 3.7 percent in December of 2018, while 101 areas reported an increase and 22 areas remained the same.

Payroll employment also appeared to largely hold steady for 344 areas, with growth in 45 metropolitan areas, excluding farm work, according to the release.

Statewide, the unemployment figures reflected an increase in the national numbers. In a January release issued by the state Department of Labor discussing unemployment rates for December 2019, private sector employment increased annually by 97,700, for a total of 8,325,400, based on a payroll survey of 18,000 employers in the state conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Similarly, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also remained unchanged from last year, remaining at 4 percent.

The Department of Labor also provided data on individual counties in New York, with the lowest unemployment rating for December 2019 being New York at 2.8 percent while the highest being Hamilton County at 9.2 percent. The remainder averaged to 4.6 percent, with Ontario County at 4.1 percent.

Ontario County saw an across-the-board increase in jobs, Gross Regional Product Change — which measures all final goods and services produced in a specific area — and individuals with a bachelor’s or higher degree, according to an infographic published by the office last year.

Jobs which have experienced growth in the county, according to Manikowski and the infographic, include engineering-intensive manufacturing jobs, along with food processing and manufacturing jobs.

Manikowski also highlighted other industries where he’s seen an increase in growth, including health and medicine, aerospace and home furnishings.

“Traditionally, job growth has gone up,” he said, adding, “the problem is finding people to fill the jobs.”

Other challenges Manikowski highlighted include the effect a proposed styrofoam ban by Gov. Andrew Cuomo would have on area manufacturers and farming, which often experience obstacles “beyond our control.”

While Manikowski is aware of challenges for certain industries within the county, he’s still largely optimistic, especially with organizations on the eastern side of the county supporting agriculture, including Cornell’s AgriTech Station and the Geneva-based meal-kit company RealEats.

“All of these work to create a constant pipeline of development to the county.”