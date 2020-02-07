Wintry weather has led state officials to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the New York State Thruway.

Wintry weather has led state officials to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of the New York State Thruway.

The New York State Thruway Authority reduced the speed limit from 65 mph to 45 mph in both directions of I-90 between Little Falls (Exit 29A) and Rochester (Exit 45).

The Thruway Authority announced the speed reduction just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are urged to used to caution if out on the roads.