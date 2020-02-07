With wintry weather impacting the region Friday, the Ontario and Livingston County Sheriff's Office have issued a travel advisory. The advisory does not restrict travel, but motorists are urged to avoid driving and to use caution if people must drive.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson: Motorist should be traveling with their headlights on and make sure the windows and taillights are clear of snow. Also remember to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, tow trucks and give snowplows extra room on the highway.

Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said "numerous operators" went off the road Friday morning.