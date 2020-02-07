OFC Creations will present “ROC the LOVE!: A Benefit for the Arc of Monroe” at 2 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Comedy at the Carlson, 50 Carlson Road, Rochester.

“ROC the LOVE” will feature comedy, music, acting and dance. The variety show is dedicated to inclusion, love and bringing the community together while raising funds for the Arc of Monroe.

The Arc of Monroe provides programs and services for over 1,400 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their families in the Rochester community.

Sky Sands will lead as master of ceremonies, performing comedy and magic throughout the show. Garth Fagan Dance Student Ensemble and the Rochester City Ballet will headline with group dance numbers of upcoming performances from their current seasons.

Diane Chevron, Dresden Engle, George DeMott and Thomas Warfield will sing throughout the show with classic tunes about love and friendship.

Tickets cost $25, with discounts available for ages 11 and younger. Visit ofccreations.com for information.