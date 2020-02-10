Deirdre Pierce, of Canandaigua, recently was named director of pharmacy services for UR Medicine Thompson Health.

“Dede has been an integral player in the inpatient setting here at Thompson since 2014,” said Kurt Koczent, executive vice president/chief operating officer. “She has represented the pharmacy on several key initiatives, not the least of which resulted in two Willoughby Patient Safety Award recognitions.”

Pierce was an assistant professor of pharmacy practice/administration until 2018 at St. John Fisher College. She previously worked as the clinical pharmacy manager at St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.

“Board-certified in both pharmacotherapy and geriatric pharmacy, Dede brings a depth of pharmacy practice that I am sure will lead us into the next decade of pharmacy innovation here at Thompson,” Koczent said.