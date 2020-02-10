New York State Homes and Community Renewal announced final submission deadlines for outstanding eligibility documents required to process priority homeowner applications submitted for the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program.

The request for documents applies to homeowners that submitted applications in priority categories during the eligible application periods. New applications are not being accepted.

Homeowners that applied for assistance with home or major systems damage and have not yet filed all the eligibility documentation to complete the application process will receive final notices alerting them to any outstanding items.

Primary homeowners in these priority categories will have until Feb. 28 to submit their final documents. Secondary homeowners will have until March 27.

Eligibility documents do not include contractor estimates and permits. Those items will be required as part of determining the authorized scope of work once application eligibility is determined and approved.

Letters will be mailed by HCR to all applicants seeking assistance with home or major systems damage that have missing documents to alert them of this final deadline. Local nonprofit organizations administering the program previously distributed letters and called applicants who needed to file additional information. Homeowners who do not respond with the required information will have their applications closed and will no longer be eligible for assistance.

“If you previously submitted an application for assistance under the 2019 Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Flood Relief and Recovery Program and have any outstanding eligibility documentation, we urge you to submit missing documents so we can determine if you’re qualified to receive financial assistance,” said RuthAnne Visnauskas, HCR commissioner.

The program will allocate up to $20 million to assist eligible homeowners, and help offset damages to their primary or secondary residences. Residents may be eligible to receive up to $50,000 in state funding to help offset damages to their homes.

Homeowners living in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties that were affected by flooding between Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2019, were entitled to apply for funding.

Priority will go to applications addressing damage incurred to primary residences that sustained direct physical flood-related damage to the home or damage to major systems, such as wells, sewer or septic.

Second homeowners with a qualified gross income of less than $275,000 were eligible to apply; priority will go to those with a qualified gross income of $175,000 or less. Funding to address damages to secondary homes will be considered following fulfillment of primary residence applications, which will be given priority.

Visit on.ny.gov/2uBoVDj for information.