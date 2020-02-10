Here's your mid-February week- cooling down until we hit a chilly Valentines' Day on Friday.

Monday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 10mph

Today: Morning showers. Cloudy skies this afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and frosty with a few icy spots.

Cloudy

Tuesday

Hi: 37° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: W at 10mph

Mostly cloudy skies.

Considerable cloudiness

Wednesday

Hi: 38° | Lo: 29°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SW at 9mph

Increasing clouds.

Chance of a few snow showers

Thursday

Hi: 34° | Lo: 4°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: NNW at 11mph

Snow likely with some accumulations.

Cloudy

Friday

Hi: 14° | Lo: 12°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: NW at 12mph

Valentine's Day: Lake flakes and bitter cold.