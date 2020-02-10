Parolee Percy Talbot follows her dreams — based on a page from an old travel book — to a small Wisconsin town and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill in the March 13-15 production at Marcus Whitman, 4100 Baldwin Road, Rushville.

“The Spitfire Grill” is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town. Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle the restaurant off. Entry fees are $100 and prospective owners need to write an essay on why they want the grill. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin' at the Spitfire Grill.

Marcus Whitman Visual and Performing Arts will present “The Spitfire Grill” at 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15.

“The Spitfire Grill” is an American musical with music and book by James Valcq, and lyrics and book by Fred Alley. It is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Lee David Zlotoff. The off-Broadway production by Playwrights Horizons won the Richard Rodgers Production Award, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Damian Grzeskowiak provides direction/staging with musical direction by Holly Blueye. Presale tickets are $7 for students and seniors, $9 for adults. All tickets increase $1 at the door. Call 585-554-6441 or email dgrzeskowiak@mwcsd.org for information.

Cast members are Aubrey Bagley (Percy Talbot), Chris Bode (Caleb Thorpe), Chase Bond (Hannah Ferguson), Emily Lehman (Shelby Thorpe, Jacob Nemitz (Joe Sutter), Ameila Rasmussen (Effy Crayneck) and Riley Winum (the visitor), with Robbie Abel, Quinn Blair, Austin Kephart, Maddie Mekeel, Kai Kolz and Carl Parsons in the ensemble.

Crew members are Leah Aaron and Taylor Rodgers (stage managers), with Mikayla Baker, Shea Brown, Troy Foster, Emma Gang, Hannah Gang, Kaitlyn Hopper and Devin Sampson.