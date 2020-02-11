The Music of Cream, featuring the pedigree of ‘60s trio Cream, is hitting the road in 2020 with a new show and lineup, including at stop in Rochester on April 20 at the JCC CenterStage Theatre.

The North American outing will honor the band’s album “Disraeli Gears,” performed in its entirety, followed by Eric Clapton’s “Cocaine,” “Layla,” “Crossroads” and “Wonderful Tonight.”

The Music of Cream consists of family members Kofi Baker and Will Johns, with Sean McNabb and Chris Shutters. Tickets are on sale now.

Visit musicofcream.com for information.