The Finger Lakes Museum in Branchport will offer guided kayaking events and lessons, woods and bird walks, timber framing classes, animal and leprechaun tracking, birdhouse building, and the Paddle Keuka 5K throughout the year.

The season will kick off with ice fishing on Feb. 15 at Harriet Hollister Park on the south end of Honeoye Lane. Registration costs $25 for adults, $15 for ages 16 and younger, and includes supplies, the lesson and warm treats.

New trails are available in the Townsend Grady Wetlands Preserve year-round, with parking available at the trail entrance. Hikers should wear boots since the trails can get muddy.

Visit fingerlakesmuseum.org for information.