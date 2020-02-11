One night a year, students in the New Vision Medical Careers program can show off their skills and confidence for their families and supporters. It was one of those nights earlier this month as departments at Geneva General Hospital hosted an open house to provide a behind-the-scenes and close-up experience.

New Vision Medical instructor Laura Van Niel tasks her 17 students with giving an account of their favorite department rotations each year. GGH staff give over 2,000 hours of mentorship annually as this interdisciplinary program — a partnership between Finger Lakes Health and the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center — has grown to give each student clinical and nonclinical rotation experiences, from surgical services to child care, transport and dialysis.

Mynderse Academy senior Margaux Eller started the night with a testimonial speech on her journey in New Vision Medical this year.

“It’s so important that you all see the incredible impact the mentors have here at Geneva General on your sons and daughters,” Van Niel said to a group of over 30 parents. “Thank you for entrusting us with your kids and we hope you see the value in this education program.”

FLTCC Principal Matt Barr said, “When you set a bar of expectations, students use that as a tool to see how much we as teachers and mentors expect from them. Well, the bar here is incredibly high. We are very proud of our partnership in this program and so much of its success is because of Laura.”

The four departments on this year’s open house tour were the intensive care unit, emergency department, laboratory and radiology. Students’ families were split into groups and escorted to each department, where the students described their rotation experience and answered questions.

“What an inspirational night,” one parent said. “These students were so impressive. It’s easy to see that they are all on their way to doing wonderful things.”

Another parent said it was “a joy to witness the passion these students displayed.”

During the tour, Jeff Fultz, FLH director of diagnostic imaging, said, “It is great to see these young people so engaged in this field. I hope you all as parents and community members see the importance of having these specialized services available so close to home.”

Over the last five years, New Vision Medical students earned nearly $7.4 million in matriculated college scholarships. Students earn nine college credits and 125 hours of clinical experience.

Applications for the 2021 class are due March 16. Information is available through guidance counselors or by calling 585-526-6412. New Vision Medical is a program offered by Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.

The following students are enrolled in this year’s program.

Canandaigua Academy: Reilly Reber, Madison Ryan, Alena VonRhedey and Sarah Weinel.

Geneva High School: Camryn Bailey, Mitchell Burrall, Joel DeVries, Paige O’Brien and Grace Whiteleather.

Honeoye Central School District: Jacob Slocum.

Marcus Whitman High School: Jacob Nemitz.

Mynderse Academy: Margaux Eller and Michael Eller.

Naples Central School District: Shaylyn McGory.

Victor Senior High School: Renee Merriman.

Waterloo High School: Sean Bronson and Sennett Turner.