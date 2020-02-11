Tops Friendly Markets recently promoted Corey Campbell, of South Buffalo, to store manager at its 450 West Ave. location in Rochester.

Corey recently completed Tops’ store manager training program. He started his career with the grocery retailer in 2019, previously working as store manager for Dean & Deluca and Greens Natural in the New York City area.

Various positions are available at Tops, from within the store to warehouse opportunities. Visit topsmarkets.com/Careers for information.