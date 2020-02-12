New events as well as fire shows and ice carving competitions and more are planned at annual downtown Canandaigua on Saturday

CANANDAIGUA — Snow? Check. Ice? Check. Cold temperatures? Check. Frozen T-shirts? Check.

Wait, what?

All of the above are in the forecast for Saturday’s annual Fire & Ice Winter Festival in downtown Canandaigua.

The event includes activities with a fire theme — the world record-holding “The Fire Guy” shows and Canandaigua fireman and fire truck demonstrations — and an ice theme — ice carving and speed ice carving competitions, among others.

And new this year, the first annual frozen T-shirt contest (no, not what you’re thinking!), which is sponsored by Xpress Yourself Screen Printing.

Contest entrants receive a really cool, in more ways than one, souvenir T-shirt that has been placed in water, folded and frozen, according to Denise Chaapel, manager of the downtown Canandaigua Business Improvement District.

Contestants, who pay a cash-only entry fee of $15, are required to use their own body heat to thaw the shirt enough to fit their head and arms through the holes. First one wins.

“It’s a fun one,” Chaapel said, “and you keep the shirt.”

You’ll want to check the rules, as there are dos and don’ts for the competitions, which are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The limit is 20 people per time slot.

That’s not all.

Returning activities include the Amazing Magic Joe shows, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Unique Toy Shop; the Bristol Mountain snow experience; and the Finger Lakes Community College Woodmen team fire-building competition, from noon to 2 p.m.

For something new, hop inside a human snow globe from noon to 4 p.m. for pictures.

If you like animals, then meet Alaskan malamutes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Angel, from the Lazy Acre Farm, and a Siberian husky dog sled team, from 1 to 4 p.m. Cap it off with a horse-drawn wagon ride, from noon to 3 p.m.

Enjoy proper winter nourishment by taking part in the Comfort in a Cup winter beverage trail, making your own s’mores, and tasting local craft brews, from 4 to 7 p.m. at one location, Skip’s Flooring.

Canandaigua’s top restaurants also are competing in the Chef’s Challenge comfort food competition, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is a fee for the food and drinks.

The ice-carving competition takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and ice sculptures will be lining the streets for visitors to see. The speed-carving competition takes place from 3 to 4 p.m.

And what kind of “Frozen” event would there be without an appearance by the character Olaf, who will be available for meet-and-greets from noon to 2 p.m.?

“There are so many things to talk about that are fun,” Chaapel said.