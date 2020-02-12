Aspiring playwrights ages 13-18 are encouraged to submit short plays for the Young Writers Showcase on May 16 at Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester.

Plays will be presented in a script-in-hand, reading format with help from Geva actors, directors and dramaturgs. Admission to the showcase is free. Writers can submit up to three plays.

Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered to Geva by March 2. Mark manuscripts for the attention of Jean Ryon, Young Writers Showcase, or send them electronically. Scripts must be 10 pages or shorter with no more than eight characters.

Selected authors will be notified in April. Call (585) 420-2034 or email youngwriters@gevatheatre.org for information.