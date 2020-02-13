Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Western New England University in Massachusetts. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.3 GPA for the semester. Crean majors in finance.

Alli DiGiacomo, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Miami University in Ohio. To be eligible, students must be ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division. DiGiacomo majors in architecture.

Alexander Double, of Victor, recently was initiated into the Elmhurst College chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Christina Heiler, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston. To be eligible, students must complete 16 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Shelby Johnson, of Farmington, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at the University of Alabama. To be eligible, students must earn a 4.0 academic record.

Brennan Saur, of Victor, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s at Purchase College. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA. Saur majors in playwriting and screenwriting.