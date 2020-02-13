Joyce Jacobsen, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, will speak during the next Finger Lakes Forum meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at Club 86, 86 Avenue E, Geneva.

Jacobsen, who was installed last October as the 29th president of Hobart College and the 18th president of William Smith College, will discuss her goals and plans for the colleges as a liberal arts institution.

The Forum is membership organization and the annual dues at $50. Dinner is $23 per person. Non-members can attend by a drop-in fee of $10 plus $23 for dinner. Reservations are due Feb. 14. Call 315-370-0396 or email rventura@rochester.rr.com for information.