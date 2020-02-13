“Painters Painting Painters,” an exhibition of portraits and figurative paintings by 22 regional artists, will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Main Street Arts, 20 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.

This display takes a look at contemporary portraiture and figurative painting with artists from Buffalo, Rochester, Oswego and the Finger Lakes. Each of the invited artists were randomly assigned one of the other artists in the exhibition and tasked to make a painting of them.

“Painters Painting Painters” will run through March 27. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Saturdays. Call 315-462-0210 or visit mainstreetartscs.org for information.