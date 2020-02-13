Giuseppe was listed on social media as a free kitten. We always worry who — and what — might happen to them. There are people that collect free pets for very cruel reasons. Giuseppe and his sister are sweet and playful kittens, and are ages 4-5 months old.

Pet Adoption Network, 4261 Culver Road, Rochester, is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, or by appointment during the week.

Call (585) 338-9175, email info@petadoptionnetwork.org or visit petadoptionnetwork.org for information.