The move comes after the one-year anniversary of Climate Smart Canandaigua task force

ROCHESTER — Look at what Monroe County wants to do.

A bipartisan group of county legislators earlier in the week announced a proposal to create the Monroe County Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee. The committee would help guide county decision-making around climate mitigation, resilience and sustainability and assist in creating a climate action plan for the county.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who took office Jan. 1 after defeating Cheryl Dinolfo in the November general election, said in a statement this is the first overarching initiative to address issues of sustainability and climate mitigation.

The county, Bello said, has long lacked a cohesive strategy and vision guiding its policy when it comes to combating the effects of climate change and addressing sustainability.

Perhaps the 11-member committee — composed of seven voting members selected by Bello and a bipartisan group of legislators and four non-voting members, three of whom are students — ought to take a look eastward, to Canandaigua, for inspiration, if not help.

The Climate Smart Canandaigua task force, fresh off a first year of “green” accomplishments such as a backyard composting program, is looking to build on those efforts in 2020.

Climate Smart Canandaigua last year received a grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to complete a municipal operations greenhouse gas inventory, a community greenhouse gas inventory, a climate vulnerability assessment and a natural resources inventory.

With that data, Climate Smart Canandaigua Chair Suzette van der Sterre said realistic goals can be set and progress tracked.

"Over the next several years, our job is to build on our successes and expand the initiatives necessary to ensure the city of Canandaigua is a leader in sustainability,” van der Sterre said.

27th debates

Last week, Democrat Nate McMurray challenged Republican opponent Chris Jacobs to a series of debates, at least one in each of the eight counties that make up the 27th Congressional District, including Ontario County.

As of yet, no official word has come from the Erie County Republican. But if he refuses to accept McMurray’s challenge, Stefan I. Mychajliw Jr. said he will.

“Someone has to stand up for Republican values,” Mychajliw said in a statement. “If ‘Republican in Name Only’ Chris Jacobs won’t, I will.”

McMurray and Jacobs are squaring off in an April 28 special election to replace former Rep. Chris Collins, who in January was sentenced to 26 months in prison on insider trading charges.

A Republican, Mychajliw, who is Erie County comptroller and who was passed over for the party nod in favor of Jacobs in the special election, said he is “a trusted and proven Conservative.”

But, Beth Parlato, an attorney in Erie County, earned the Ontario County Conservative Party's endorsement in a June primary election for the 27th District seat.