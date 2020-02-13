The Iowa Test of Basic Skills has been administered to tens of millions of elementary level students for the past 85 years. Among the skills tested is mathematics. Student lives are changed, sometimes dramatically, by how they perform on the Iowa Test. It’s therefore quite a surprise that Iowans themselves, as exemplified by the Iowa caucus fiasco, can’t count.

Trump of course is quick to proclaim that the inability of the Iowa Democrats to determine the winners and losers of the cockamamie caucuses, clearly designed by Rube Goldberg, Wrong Way Corrigan and the Daedalus-Icarus consulting firm, means that they also cannot possibly govern. Two responses to that: (1) Look who’s talking about inability to govern; and (2) lest anyone forget, in 2012 the Iowa Republicans declared the wrong winner (Mitt Romney) and then took a full month to figure out who actually won the caucuses (Rick Santorum). Thus, both Iowa political parties are equally inept. Perhaps math is no longer required in Iowa schools.

It was too late in the game for Santorum to get his deserved bounce out of Iowa in 2012. It is now too late for the top Democratic candidates who might have done well in Iowa to get the same injection of juice and enthusiasm this time around. Moreover, who can possibly trust the announced results given that the announcers are the same ones who messed everything up in the first place?

In 2016, Bernie Sanders was shafted in Iowa because the DNC had its thumb on the scale for Hillary Clinton. After three successive Iowa caucuses where the results were dubious, we should have had enough.

So how do we fix this?

First, get rid of the caucus system. Even before it became apparent that Iowans can’t count, the TV images of caucus chaos made the whole exercise suspect. Gymnasiums full of supporters milling around co-mingling with one another called into question whether it was even remotely possible to get an accurate count. Putting on theater of the absurd is no way to select a nominee. Good old-fashioned primaries are far superior to this whack-a-doodle system. At least there the sanctity of the secret ballot is preserved.

Second, Iowa should lose its status as first-in-the-nation decider. It has now proven in the last three caucus years (2012, 2016 and 2020) that it is incapable of doing a professional job. Santorum, Sanders and God-knows-who this year have all been short-changed by the process. The first presidential election contest should take place in a state which, like Iowa, requires candidates to practice retail politics and not be able to rely on media. However, the Iowa replacement state should also be more reflective of national demographics.

Third, consider rotating which state gets to go first each presidential year. At least that way, we would inject some demographic fairness into the process. Iowa and New Hampshire are about as unrepresentative of America as two states can possibly be. I’m all for beginning with smaller states where media is relatively cheap, so that no one can buy his way to victory by barraging the voters with ads.

Fourth, both the Iowa Democratic Party chair and Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez need to go. They need to fall on their swords if only to demonstrate that there is accountability left somewhere in this country.

Fifth, consider partitioning Iowa. It worked for hundreds of years with respect to Poland. Iowa could be partitioned among its neighbors. Council Bluffs to Nebraska; Dubuque to Illinois, Ottumwa to Missouri and so on. Bordering states could flip a coin with the loser having to take Des Moines. After all, its iconic newspaper, the Register, provided a portent of the caucus cockup by screwing up its last poll before the ill-fated gatherings. Neighboring states would benefit because Iowans are really nice people, even if arithmetically challenged.

2,500 years ago, Athens figured out how to hold caucuses of thousands of people who convened in the Agora in order to vote on policy. The ancient Greeks didn’t need an app. After the Battle of Marathon, news of the victory got to the city much faster than the Iowa caucus results were tabulated. Good thing it was the Athenians who fought to preserve democracy. If Western civilization had to rely on Iowans, we might all be speaking Persian today.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.