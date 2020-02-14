Belhurst Castle in Geneva is celebrating its 10,000th wedding and recent awards from The Knot and WeddingWire by giving away an all-expenses paid wedding to one couple.

The contest includes a ceremony and reception, hair and makeup for the bride and one other of their choice, photography, DJ services, flowers, officiant services, and cake and desserts.

Interested couples need to apply by May 14. Belhurst will select three finalists to meet with owners Deb and Duane Reeder and the management team. The winner will be determined after the in-person interview.

Visit belhurst.com/weddingcontest for information.