The Eastman School of Music will present Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem,” a choral piece denouncing war and honoring the fallen, at 8 p.m. on March 6 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

“War Requiem” was commissioned to celebrate the new Coventry Cathedral, built to replace the 14th-century structure destroyed during a World War II bombing raid in 1940. It consists of six movements that intersperses Britten’s setting of the traditional Latin Mass for the Dead with poems by English poet and World War I soldier Wilfred Owen.

Featured groups are the Eastman-Rochester Chorus, Eastman Chorale, Eastman Philharmonia, Bach Children’s Chorus of Nazareth College and Genesee Valley Children’s Choir, as well as Eastman alumni Anthony Dean Griffey, Malcolm Merriweather and Tami Petty.

Donations at the free concert will go to UNICEF.