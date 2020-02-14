Rochester Area Crime Stoppers’ annual spring campaign is underway through April 30 with donation jars at all CountryMax stores, Texas BBQ Joint at RIT and Bagel Land in Brighton.

Donations support the anonymous tip line, reward fund, felony fugitive flyer, First Responders Scholarship at Monroe Community College and the K-9 Initiative, which provides financial assistance to nearly 30 local K-9s.

Visit roccrimestoppers.com for information.