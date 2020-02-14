CANANDAIGUA — Two Rochester residents have been charged with second-degree robbery after stealing property from a Canandaigua resident and physically attacking the resident, causing injuries to the face.

Charles R. Hopkins, 31, and Melissa M. Coon, 29, were arrested by detectives from the City of Canandaigua Police Department. According to police, they entered a Canandaigua residence with the intent of robbing the resident; attacked the resident, who suffered facial injuries; and stole property. The victim was treated at Thompson Hospital for the injuries and released.

Hopkins and Coon were remanded to the Ontario County Jail and are set to appear in court at a later date.