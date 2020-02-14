Here's a look at your weekend forecast from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 15° | Lo: 5°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NW at 13mph

Today: Valentine's Day: Local morning lake snows will bring an inch or two for some. Then it's sun and clouds with a few flurries this afternoon. Tonight: Mainly clear and cold.

More sun than clouds

Saturday

Hi: 30° | Lo: 26°

Precipitation: 0% | Wind: SSW at 11mph

Sun and a few clouds. After a cold morning temps bounce back some in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy

Sunday

Hi: 40° | Lo: 25°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible.

Considerable cloudiness

Monday

Hi: 37° | Lo: 30°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: N at 6mph

Mostly cloudy.