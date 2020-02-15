The downtown Canandaigua Fire & Ice Winter Festival draws a crowd

CANANDAIGUA — There were lots of fire-related events and lots of ice-related events, which is expected for the downtown Canandaigua Fire & Ice Winter Festival.

But people — lots of people — made the event extra special on a sunny Saturday. Hundreds came out on a picture-perfect winter day for all sorts of activities and events, including demonstrations by the Canandaigua Fire Department, Finger Lakes Community College Woodmen team, ice carvers, the Fire Guy and more.

Eleven top restaurants also competed in the Canandaigua Top Chef Comfort Food Challenge while craft beer tastings from local breweries also were on tap for visitors.